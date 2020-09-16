GOODREAU, Robert M.
82, of South Attleboro passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. (Goodwin) Goodreau for 58 years. Born in Pawtucket, Bob was the son of the late Medore and S. Alice (O'Donnell) Goodreau. He lived in Cumberland for 55 years before moving to South Attleboro in 1993.
Bob was the devoted father of Michael Goodreau of Middletown, Cathleen Gates of Coventry, Richard Goodreau of Cumberland and Dr. Steven Goodreau of Seattle, WA. He was also the incredibly proud Peepaw/Papa of Richard, Rachel and Allison Goodreau and Emily Gates. He was the brother of the late Alice Lavoie and Medore Goodreau. Bob is also survived by two nephews and a niece.
Bob served 4 years in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962. While in the Navy, he visited a number of interesting locations including Japan, Cuba and Hawaii. He was a summa cum laude graduate of Bryant College, Class of 1972. Bob worked in the Financial Services industry for many years, retiring as Vice President and Controller from Multibank Financial Corp., Dedham, MA in 1993. He went on to work part-time, first at Citizens Financial Group and finally in the athletic department of Brown University, where he was a 2003 recipient of the Zucconi Award for his service. Working part-time allowed Bob free time to travel with his wife and when possible his children and grandchildren.
Bob and Carol visited much of the U.S., traveled to Europe, and went on over 30 cruises. Although Bob loved travelling to many places, his favorite vacation destinations were Cape Cod and Bermuda. He visited Cape Cod every summer for the last 50 years, and his favorite days were spent on Craigville Beach with his children and grandchildren.
Bob was on the Finance Committee for many years at Saint Theresa Church in South Attleboro. He received the Marian Award from Bishop da Cunha in 2019 for his service to the church. Bob had a heart of gold and was known for his generous spirit. He was a gentleman in every sense of
the word.
Funeral services will be private due to the current COVID-19 health crisis. A live stream of services will be availabe on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12 NOON by visiting Robert's Life Celebration Memorial at: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Donations may be made to the incredible team at HopeHealth Hospice (www.hopehealthco.org
).