LIBUTTI, ROBERT M., SR.
74, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Alberta (Sgambato) Libutti for 51 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Lena (Ali) Libutti.
Bob was Vice President of Town Asphalt in Johnston before retiring. He served in the Army National Guard and was Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Dillon Council.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Robert M. Libutti Jr. and his wife Kathleen and Joseph P. Libutti and his wife Robin; a brother, Raymond Libutti and his wife Susan; and his precious granddaughter, Sophia Irene Libutti.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Avenue, Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Tuesday 5 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to: The Tomorrow Fund, Rhode Island Hospital Campus, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 8, 2019