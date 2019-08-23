Home

Robert M. McElroy Obituary
McELROY, ROBERT M.
79, died unexpectedly August 20th, 2019. Born in Providence, a son of the late Thomas and Margaret (O'Loughlin) McElroy. He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Dunphy) McElroy and two daughters, Stacie May of Annapolis, MD, and Kristen Doran (James) of Erdenheim, PA and five grandchildren; Sean and Shanley May of Annapolis, MD and James, Scott and Peyton Doran of Erdenheim, PA; a sister Maureen Habershaw (Joseph) of Greenville, RI. He is predeceased by brothers, William (Sally), Paul (Ruth), and his twin brother Father Thomas McElroy SSCC. He graduated from Providence College in 1966 and worked for the Central Intelligence Agency. Bob and Ellen enjoyed entertaining, traveling and sailing. Bob was an avid painter and loved all types of culture arts. Bob was a devoted husband to his wife of 54 years, Ellen, a wonderful father to his two daughters, Stacie and Kristen, a proud grandfather and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. In short, Bob was a true family man. He was a daily mass communicant and a Eucharistic minister at St. Romuald Chapel. His funeral mass will be held on Monday August 26th at St. Romuald Chapel at 61 Atlantic Avenue, South Kingston, RI, 02879. Visitation will be one hour before funeral from 10-11am in St. Romuald Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to or the . For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
