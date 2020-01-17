|
|
Picerne, Robert M.
On Friday January 10, 2020 Robert M. Picerne was laid to rest in Winter Park, Florida.
Bob was born in Rhode Island on August 13, 1957, son of Ronald R.S. Picerne and Jeanne P. (Fiore) Picerne. He was the third child of six. He is survived by Ronald and his wife Lisa C. Golde Picerne and siblings David R. Picerne and wife Doreen, Donna M. Uritescu and husband Raymond, Kenneth A. Picerne and wife Akko, John G. Picerne and wife Heather, Jeanne M. Picerne and husband Joseph.
Bob attended St. Marks School, Moses Brown, LaSalle Academy, Exeter Academy and graduated from Brown University in 1981. As a youth he played all-star hockey in several leagues. He played varsity hockey at Exeter and some at Brown. As an adult he played hockey 3 to 4 nights a week until his passing.
During his school years he worked summers as a construction worker at Picerne Real Estate Group, which was founded by his grandfather Romeo in 1925, and expanded by his father Ronald. A true entrepreneur, Bob founded his own house painting business at age 16. He also continued to work summers with the family company throughout his high school and college career. After graduating from Brown, he worked full time in the family residential real estate company in Rhode Island.
In 1984 he went to Florida to establish the southeast division of PREG, which specializes in low rise apartment development. Bob and his team developed 120 large scale apartment communities totaling in excess of 25,000 units across the country and Puerto Rico. 80 of those communities were affordable housing. One of Bob's legacies and strengths was developing loyalty among his associates. In his home office of over fifty people, more than twenty have longevity of more than 25 years with the company. He was named COO of the parent company in 2005. In addition to his very successful real estate career, he also was an owner of other successful businesses.
As successful as Bob was in business, he was even more successful in his personal and charitable life. Bob and his former wife Gwyn have two children, Chandler and Chase. They also adopted 15 children.
Bob was a very quiet giver. He and Gwyn ran a not for profit adoption agency that helped more than 2,000 children find "forever families". Their adoption agency served as a model for many states and countries including Columbia, Ukraine, Romania and Uganda. They also sponsored the Orange County's "Safe Kids".
In December 2015, in honor of his charitable work with minorities, Bob was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters from Livingstone College in Salisbury, NC, a historically black college.
Bob was an active auxiliary commander with the Belle Isle Florida Police department. He quietly supported officers' families when under financial stress or when an officer was killed or incapacitated. His charitable endeavors in a quiet way were endless.
In addition to his business career and charitable endeavors, he found the time to develop an interest in aviation. After three years of training, in 1990 he earned a commercial jet pilots license. As a hobby he was an amateur Ferrari racecar driver and raced in America, Canada and Italy.
He was a caring, loving, patient parent to his 17 children never missing an important event and never appearing hurried or burdened. Bob is survived by his children Davey, Andrei, Lidia and husband Jeffrey Fike, Martin, Chandler and husband Clifton Stephens, Chase, Angie, Violet, Ky'rique, Natalie, Ezra, Alexandria, Hannah, Bridget, Ezekiel, Aiden, and the late Marvin. He is also survived by two grandchildren; Layla and Daxton; and his wife Josephina.
In lieu of flowers should friends desire, a contribution could be sent to their favorite charity.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 17, 2020