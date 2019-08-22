|
PRYHODA, ROBERT M. "BOB"
73, longtime resident of Providence, died on August 18. He was the son of the late Michael Pryhoda and Nellie (Grady) Pryhoda. A graduate of Providence College, Bob began his career in the Cumberland School System as a teacher of Special Education at the elementary and secondary school levels. He was later employed by the Rhode Island Department of Education as the State Director of Special Education (1980-2000). Bob was an acknowledged advocate and educational leader in Special Education programs for children and their families for over 30 years. He also served on the boards of community agencies, including Very Special Arts Rhode Island, the Tomorrow Fund Hasbro Children's Hospital, the Mental Health Association of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Special Olympics. His accomplishments were recognized by many awards from government and community agencies. Bob is survived by Thomas and Ann Pryhoda of Westerly, RI, Brian and Sheila Pryhoda of Franklin, MA and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ellen Ann (Pryhoda) Marzocchi, whom he adored. A memorial service will be held on September 4 at 11 am in the Historic Chapel of Swan Point Cemetery. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com.
