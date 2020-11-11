SMITH, ROBERT M., "BOB"
96, passed away on Friday Nov. 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mildred A. (LaChance) Smith for 72 years. He was a WWII & Korean War Navy veteran, proudly wearing his hats with the ships names on them. The USS Florence Nightingale, USS Cowpens, USS Boxer and USS Higbee. He worked for the Providence Gas Co. retiring in 1989. Bob was a jack of all trades always there to help his family. He loved woodworking in his shed, the outdoors, gardening, walking every day and relaxing by the water on Warwick Cove or Conimicut Point. Besides his wife Millie, he leaves two daughters Jennifer (Timothy) Conway and Tracey Croft-Smith. He also leaves 7 grandchildren; Robert and Heather Smith, Matthew and Bradford Conway, Thomas Martini, Steven and Krystyna Croft and one great-grandson Jordan. He was the father of the late Robert P. and Deborah A. Smith and grandfather of the late Christopher R. Martini. He was predeceased by four brothers, Raymond, June, J. Paul and Warren Smith. Funeral services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Save The Bay, www.savebay.org
. Arrangements by Winfield & Sons Funeral Home.