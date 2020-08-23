STILLINGS, ROBERT M. (BOB)
73 of Barrington, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anne C. Stillings.
Born in Washington, D.C. the son of the late Robert F. Stillings and Josephine S. Stillings, he lived in Barrington for 64 years. He was an architect for 45 years.
Besides his wife of 50 years, he is survived by a daughter, Sara B. DeBoth and her partner Brooks Cheever of Barrington and Middletown; two grandchildren, Iain M. DeBoth and Everett C. DeBoth of Barrington; a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas J. Stillings and his wife Irene of San Diego, CA; a sister, Jayne Stillings of Encinitas, CA; two nieces, Elizabeth Cameron of Carlisle, MA and Heather Cameron of Bethesda, MD and a former son-in-law, Steven DeBoth of Barrington as well as many cousins.
