Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Robert Mangiante

Robert Mangiante Obituary
MANGIANTE, ROBERT
55, of North Providence, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Golden Crest Nursing Centre. He was the beloved son of the late Louis and Barbara (Davis) Mangiante.
Robert was a chef at Chelos and other local restaurants. He was an avid Yankees fan.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Thomas Cotter; his nephew, Brian Cotter; his niece, Jennifer Sousa; two great-nephews Brian Cotter, Jr. and Jonathan Sousa, and two great-nieces, Hannah Sousa and Adrienne Cotter. He was the brother of the late Fran Medeiros.
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, Robert's funeral and burial will be private. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020
