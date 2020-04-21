|
|
Rogers Sr., Robert Marshall
86, of Warwick, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Leslie Ann (Greene) Rogers and son of the late Louis M. and Madeline (Simpson) Rogers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Robert M. Rogers, Jr. (Karen), Susan J. Shaw (Hugh), Donald G. Rogers, and Steven M. Rogers, a sister, Judy Emerson, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to current health and safety regulations, his Funeral Service will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2020