Mattson, Robert
Robert Mattson, 70, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away at home unexpectedly on February 25, 2019.
Born in Providence, Bob was the loving son of Theresa (LaChance) Mattson and the late Kenneth Mattson. Bob is survived by his wife, Virginia Mattson, and his children; Jennifer Bousquet and her husband Robert of East Greenwich, Hillary Mattson of Warwick, Brent Mattson and his wife Courtney of Coventry, and Alexandra Mattson, also of Coventry; Grandfather of Haley and Sydney Sabetta, Addison and Jeremiah Fain, and Logan Mattson; Brother of Lauren Knapp of Newport, Betsy Wasilewski and her husband Mike of Portsmouth, and Ingrid Mattson-Charnley and her husband Frank of E. Falmouth, MA.
Calling hours will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Episcopal Churchyard at 12:30 PM in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHASA.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019