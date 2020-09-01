DANGREMOND, ROBERT N. "BOB"
77, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2020 in his home in North Kingstown, RI with his loving wife Lori Ann (Maroni) Dangremond by his side. He was born on March 26, 1943 to Nelson and Nancy (Robertson) Dangremond in Norfolk, VA. He leaves his son Erik (grandson Zachary), daughter Kirsten (Hans) Jensen (granddaughters Freya and Maggie), former wife Denise Hyland Dangremond, brother Bruce (Bobbi Rose) and sister Mary Kay. He also leaves his stepsons Derek (Marissa), Brett (Fatima), and Matt.
Bob earned an M.B.A. from New York University and a B.S. in Agricultural Economics from Rutgers University. His career spanned 45 years in the finance and corporate restructuring industries. He was a VP in Chase Manhattan Bank's worldwide commodities division, the CFO and Treasurer of Leach & Garner Company in Attleboro, MA, and a Vice Chairman of AlixPartners where he co-led the firm's turnaround and restructuring practice both in North America and worldwide. He held the positions of Chairman, CFO, President, CRO, CFO, Treasurer, and Director in numerous major public and private corporations during their bankruptcies and restructurings.
Bob was well known for his employees-first commitment and attitude, his strong talent for building consensus and camaraderie among staff, management, creditors, and shareholders, often in crisis-charged turnaround situations.
He served on the Boards of INSOL, the Institute of Marine and Coastal Science at Rutgers, and the Greater New York Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Bob's passion was fly fishing. His fishing expeditions included New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, Zambia, Iceland, and the western US. He also enjoyed skiing, cycling, hiking, windsurfing, golf, and gardening. His high energy level and "can do" attitude were infectious and inspired family members, friends, and business associates to reach higher and go further than they might think possible.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, a small, private memorial celebration is being held. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Bob's memory, please consider a donation to Her Justice (herjustice.org
), an organization that offers pro bono legal assistance to disadvantaged women in New York.
