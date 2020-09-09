WEBBER, ROBERT N.
73, of East Greenwich, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Bowry) Webber. Born in Providence, RI he was the son of the late Meyer and Rachel (Rubin) Webber. Robert was the Director of Gaffney Physical Therapy in Cranston and he was also a Vietnam Navy veteran.
Besides his wife he is survived by his loving children: Len Webber and his wife Colleen of South Kingstown, Alisa Gaffney and her husband Charlie of East Greenwich; step children: Jen Ethier and her husband Eric of North Providence, Mat Castore of Greenville,and Sarah Castore of East Providence; his cherished grandchildren: Heather, Charlie, Cameron, Hannah, Eric, Zachary, and Vito; and his dear siblings: Harold Webber and his wife Lorraine of Warwick, Marlene Fink and her husband Fred of California, and Brenda Grosch and her husband David of Oregon. Robert was also the brother of the late Arnold and Marshal Webber.
Bob was born and raised in Providence RI. After accepting a wrestling scholarship at Rhode Island College, Bob joined the US Navy serving time on the USS Ticonderoga during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Bob returned to his Rhode Island roots working several years in the jewelry industry until joining his daughter at Gaffney Physical Therapy where he ran all business operations.
Bob was best known for his kind heart, warm smile, and personal connections. So often, he was that go-to-guy for advice, encouragement, or perspective. Above all else, Bob loved spending time with his family, extended family and grandchildren. He cherished watching his grandchildren at the rink, ball field, soccer and lacrosse fields. In addition, he was an avid reader and loved spending time on his deck with his wife while watching the hummingbirds.
