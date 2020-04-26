|
Noble, Robert
Robert "Bob" Noble passed away on April 17, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife Beverly and children – Andy (Brittany), Katie (Chris), Jeff (Tanya), and Lauren (no one good enough, yet); grandchildren – Landon and Charlie Noble; Nico and Nora Noble; Ella, Ethan and Hannah Riffle; two sisters – Beth Zins and Lynn Hunter (Tom); a brother-in-law Steven Popovich (Denise); and several nephews and a niece – Scott and Stuart Popovich; Stephen, Daniel and Ryan Zins; Justin and Craig Hunter and Alison (Hunter) Johnson. He is now together in heaven with his parents Milton and Joyce Noble.
He was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI, and was a member of the graduating class of 1967 at Tolman High School and class of 1972 at Allegheny College in Meadville, PA.
There will be no funeral services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take someone out to breakfast to let them know you love them, and that Jesus loves them too!
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020