|
|
Lussier, Rev. Fr. Robert, OSB
Rev. Fr. Robert Lussier, OSB oliv went to his eternal reward on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born in 1934 in West Warwick, RI to Joseph Rene Lussier and Rose Anna Langlois. Two sisters, Constance and Louise preceded him in death. He was a member of a large family with 50 first cousins living close by. He is survived by 8 nieces and nephews, his brothers and sisters at Pecos Benedictine Monastery, as well as many beloved friends. After serving 4 years in the US Navy, Fr. Lussier attended Brown University, he then studied for five years with C. Alexander Peloquin, noted musician and liturgist, before moving to New York in 1963 to pursue an acting career, moved to Los Angeles in 1969 where he continued his career in theater films and television. Fr. Lussier entered the Pecos Benedictine Monastery in 1986. He studied for the priesthood at St. John's Seminary in Camarillo, CA receiving degrees as a Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in Religion in 1992 and was ordained into the priesthood on Dec. 19, 1992. Father Lussier's spiritual work brought him to San Luis Obispo, CA; Opelousas, LA; Pecos and Santa Fe, NM. He traveled extensively conducting seminars, retreats, workshops and parish missions. In Pecos, he was involved with the retreat program, the music ministry, was assigned as formation director and Novice Master. Fr. Bob helped to develop the "Reed" program, working on the re-establishment of Christian spirituality into the Montessori education system. He has also served at St Francis Cathedral in Santa Fe and has ministered at the Carmelite Monastery and Cristo Rey parish. Services took place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Benedictine Abbey in Pecos.
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2019