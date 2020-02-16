|
BURNS, ROBERT P. AND DOLORES M., (JARBEAU)
both of Riverside, passed away within 23 days of each other on November 24, 2019 and December 17, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert and Dolores will be held in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. Burial will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2020