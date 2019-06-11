|
|
CAITO, ROBERT P.
91, died Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was the husband of the late Carolyn F. (Greene) Caito. Born in Providence, he resided in Jamestown for 20 years before moving to East Greenwich in 2002. Bob was a self-employed contractor for most of his life. He is survived by his son Paul Caito and his wife Ann, daughter-in-law Laurie Lindemann Caito; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late John P. Caito and brother of the late Carolyn Larrivee and Richard Caito.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 8:30–10 am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, Cowesett Road, Warwick. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions to The Seasons Legacy Society, 5 St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818 would be appreciated. Information and condolences, FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 11, 2019