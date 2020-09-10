1/1
Robert P. DeStefanis
DeSTEFANIS, ROBERT P.
88, passed away Friday September 4, 2020. He was the husband of the late Louise E. (DiPaolo) DeStefanis and the father of Lynn M. Gerlach (Kyle) of Greenville and Lesley DeStefanis Glaude of Smithfield. Loving grandfather of Alexandria Cassidy, Kimberly Gerlach, and Kyle Thomas Gerlach, Jr. Visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9-10:30am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Funeral and Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
