DeSTEFANIS, ROBERT P.
88, passed away Friday September 4, 2020. He was the husband of the late Louise E. (DiPaolo) DeStefanis and the father of Lynn M. Gerlach (Kyle) of Greenville and Lesley DeStefanis Glaude of Smithfield. Loving grandfather of Alexandria Cassidy, Kimberly Gerlach, and Kyle Thomas Gerlach, Jr. Visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9-10:30am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Funeral and Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
.