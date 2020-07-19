DiGIACOMO, ROBERT P. "BOB"
74, of Cranston, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Angela (Russo) DiGiacomo. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Garofalo) DiGiacomo.
Bob was a welder and fabricator for Perfecto Iron Works and United Fence. He was an antique car enthusiast who enjoyed attending car shows. He owned and customized an award winning 1951 Chevy Sedan Delivery. He loved playing cards with his friends and going to casinos. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Besides his loving wife of 52 years, he is survived by his daughter, Rosemarie Buerman and her husband Fred; a brother, Joseph DiGiacomo and his wife Emily; a sister, Diane Vescera and her husband Mike: two granddaughters, Meghan and Hannah Buerman and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert DiGiacomo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave, Johnston. Burial will be private. Calling hours respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 and the American Heart Association
, One State St., Providence, RI 02908. maceroni.com