Koshgarian, Robert P.,
87, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Eileen (McCormick) Koshgarian for 30 years and husband of the late Madeleine (Esserian) Koshgarian.
Born in Providence on August 4, 1931 he was a son of the late Nishon and Zaroohe (Peligian) Koshgarian.
Bob served our nation honorably as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Bob graduated from Providence College and earned a Masters Degree in Counseling from Boston University.
He was employed as an educator in the Providence School District for 36 years retiring as Director of Guidance at Nathan Bishop Middle School.
He was a member of the Knights of Vartan, National Association of Armenian Studies & Research (NAASR), a communicant of Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church and a member of the Providence Jewish Community Center's Mens Health Club for over 25 years. He also volunteered for 6 years at the RI Blood Center.
In addition to his wife Eileen, he is survived by his son Michael of North Providence, RI, his daughter Lauren Arakelian and her husband Armen of Lexington, MA, and their sons Shant and Hayk, his daughter Tanya Chakmakian and her husband Douglas and their sons Harry and Adam, of West Roxbury, MA, and a sister Irene Mouradjian, of Providence. He was the brother of the late Anna Kanarian.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 11:00 am at Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 70 Jefferson Street, Providence, to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will follow at Swan Point Cemetery.
Visiting hours Friday, August 2, from 3:00 - 7:00 pm, at the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence.
In lieu of flower donations may be made to Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 70 Jefferson Street, Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019