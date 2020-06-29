Robert Pascale

Pascale, Robert
Robert M. Pascale, of Lincoln passed into eternal life on June 27, 2020. He was the husband of Virginia (Paul) Pascale.
Mr. Pascale was born in Pawtucket, the son of the late Michael Pascale and Ida A. (Varone) Pascale.
The funeral and burial for Bob will be private. www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.