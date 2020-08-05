1/1
Rev. Robert Perron
PERRON, REV. ROBERT
67, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Central Falls, RI, he was the son of the late Alfred and Florence (Lefebvre) Perron. He was educated at St. Matthew School, Central Falls and attended Our Lady of Providence Preparatory Seminary in Providence, RI. He attended Our Lady of Providence Seminary College in Warwick, where he was awarded the Baselin Scholarship to the Catholic University of America in Washington DC, where he received his B.A. and M.A. in Philosophy. Upon completion of his studies at Catholic University, he attended St. Bernard Seminary in Rochester, NY where he received a Master of Divinity degree and Master of Systematic Theology degree. Father was ordained to priesthood on June 6, 1981 by Bishop Louis Gelineau. He served as assistant pastor at St. Lucy, Middletown (1981). During his stay in Middletown he received a Master of Education degree specializing in counseling and guidance from Providence College. He also co-founded Lucy's Hearth, a temporary shelter for women and children. His assignments in the priesthood include: Assistant pastor at Our Lady of Mercy, East Greenwich (1986); and member, team ministry, St. Michael, Providence, (1988); as pastor, Notre Dame Central Falls (1992) founding Holy Spirit Catholic Community; as pastor, All Saints Catholic Community Woonsocket (2001); administrator, St. Joseph and Sacred Heart, Pawtucket (2007). In 2009, he was appointed pastor of the newly formed Holy Family parish which consists of Our Lady of Consolation, Sacred Heart, and St. Joseph parishes, Pawtucket. He then was assigned to Saint Joseph Church, West Warwick, and then to Saint Michael's Church, Providence. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Cranshaw and her husband, Tom, his niece, Cherie Perron and three nephews, Thomas Perron, Stephen Cranshaw and David Cranshaw. He was the brother of the late Thomas Perron. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9:30 AM in Holy Spirit Parish, 1030 Dexter Street, Central Falls. The burial will be private. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required. Guests will be allowed into the funeral home as space allows. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haitian Project, PO Box 6891, Providence, RI, 02940, in memory of Father Bob, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
You will forever be in our hearts and dearly missed . Rest In Peace Fr.Bob. God Bless you always
Nancy
August 4, 2020
I was saddened on Saturday to learn of the passing of Father Bob. I left St. Michaels church for a bit and was encouraged to return as I was told they had a new priest. From the first homily I heard father Bob do, I immediately knew I made the right choice to return.
I looked forward to his stories, his words of encouragement, his lesson he taught all of us. I will hold these great memories of him close and near. I will miss him dearly. Father Bob you were one of a kind who did so much for St. Micheal’s church. We will ever be so grateful. May you rest in Paradise. My sympathy to Father Bob’s family.
Donna O&#8217;Connor
August 4, 2020
I am so sad to hear that Father Perron has passed away. He was a great Pastor at Notre Dame church. He always had his guitar with him. Ready to sit the children in a circle around him and sing and play his guitar. Always happy and had a good sense of humor too. He wasn't your average
priest either. He always lifted our spirit when my wife and I plus the three kids attended mass there.
That Church was always a treasure to our family.
We got married there by Father Bacon and had our 3 kids baptized there and adored Father Maynard, my little french Canadian pastor friendly priest. I'm shocked! May you always rest in peace my friend. My deepest condolences to your friends and family. We loved you!
Andre Lambert
August 4, 2020
Father Bob was the best and I will miss him dearly! After 22 years of working at BMV he was the 1st priest I truly got to know.
Shereen Dietz
August 4, 2020
Bob, our dearest cousin.... You are in heaven with Mom and Dad. Save my place for us . Love you and will miss you dearly...
Claire Tougas
August 4, 2020
So sorry to the family. He was a inspiration to my family.
Kimberly Truesdale
August 4, 2020
I was profoundly saddened to hear about the recent death of Father Robert Perron, a good and holy priest. I always admired his vigorous spirit and pastoral zeal. Following in Christ's footsteps, he embraced others with charity and care. Bob was an exemplary priest, a gentle soul and a faithful servant of the Gospel. He will be greatly missed. May you rest in peace, O priest of God! With sympathy to Father's beloved family, parishioners and friends - I remain prayerfully yours, Father Doug Spina, Pastor Emeritus, St. Mary Church, West Warwick, RI.
Rev. Douglas J. Spina
August 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of such a wonderful person. I didn't know Father Bob for very long but he made an impact in my life and for that I am forever grateful. Rest in Peace Father Bob...
JENNIFER TAMMELLEO
August 4, 2020
Fr Bob you were a thoughtful man, a good priest to the Diocese of Providence, a worth servant of our Lord. Thank you for all you hard work and devotion to St Michael the Archangel Church, Providence. You are missed.
Katherine Harrington
August 4, 2020
Dear Father Bob... we will miss you so much!
You’ve blessed us so much!
Thank you for saying yes to the priesthood! God richly used you in His vineyard.
You’ve reached out so far throughout many countries always caring for those in need spiritually and corporal needs.
You always gave your last drop of energy and love to all of us!
You have gone from us so soon but you’ve mastered an awesome priestly life!!!
On behalf of all our Lima, Fahey, Bigda Family from Central Falls, we extend our deepest sympathy to all of Father Bob’s Family and all those who worked with Father Bob’s mission family.
Father Bob, May you Rest In Peace!
Pray for us...
F&#225;tima Virg&#237;nia Fahey
August 4, 2020
What a GREAT Priest!! A Great Person and a GREAT friend !! Fr Bob was amazing, he was a good listener, and was able to give you advice and support that was meaningful, he had a way of making that connection with you and help you overcome whatever was bothering you. A friend who made you laugh and enjoyed laughing with you. We have a lost a special person but gained an Angel in Heaven no Doubt!!! To his family may God Bless all of you in this time as its not easy, but know he is in GODS hands.
Jeff Gaulin
August 4, 2020
Father Bob,
Rest in eternal peace good and faithful servant.
Jeff Megna
August 4, 2020
Lori Beaudoin
August 4, 2020
Lori Beaudoin
August 4, 2020
Trent Bouthillete
Lori Beaudoin
August 4, 2020
Riley Bouthillette christening
Lori Beaudoin
August 4, 2020
To the family of Father Bob, I wish to express my sincere condolences for your dear brother and uncle .. He was family to us as well he was their whenever we needed him, he helped me with both my parents funerals and baptized two of my grandchildren. He was always welcome and often joined us at family gatherings we loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed by my whole family.. may he rest In eternal peace.. we love you Father Bob❤
Lori Beaudoin
August 4, 2020
Thank you Father Bob for everything that you taught me about church requirements to become as a true catholic person that I can ever be. I've known you for many year and the reason why I kept going to church because you taught me how to become an alter server, first communion, and confirmation. I appreciated that you said Happy Birthday to me during a Sunday Mass back in 2012 and you came to my birthday parties as well!! My mom and I will miss you, we'll all keep praying!!
Nicholas Bonella
August 4, 2020
The Godfather and godmother with Zack =™
In loving memory of a wonderful person, mentor, friend, family member and spiritual counselor. We will love you and miss you always. Keeping all your family in my thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time.
Melissa Godin-Legendre
Friend
August 4, 2020
Kaitlyn Robinson
August 4, 2020
Kaitlyn Robinson
August 4, 2020
Fr. Bob was more than just a priest to my family, he was a part of my family. We first met Fr. Bob at All Saints Parish in Woonsocket for one of his healing services. Fr. Bob prayed over my twin brothers who were very sick at the time. We truly believe that they survived and are here today because of Fr. Bob’s healing powers. We continued to attend the healing services in Woonsocket, Pawtucket and West Warwick. Our family looked forward to seeing Fr. Bob every month at the healing services. He was my brothers sponsor for his confirmation and last summer Fr. Bob married my husband and I. My family was so happy that he was able to attend my brothers graduation party last August. We always enjoyed our time with Fr. Bob including our phone conversations. I am heartbroken that he is no longer on earth with us but I am thankful for the friendship my family had with him. He will forever live in our hearts. We love you Fr. Bob Rest In Peace
The Turcotte and Robinson Family
Kaitlyn Robinson
August 4, 2020
He will be missed by all. Watch over us and rest in everlasting peace.
Michele Boisclair
August 4, 2020
My Sincere Condolences To His Family And Parish Community!!
Blessed Memory Eternal!!!
Hon. Thomas Lazieh
August 4, 2020
Fr Bob was my good friend and mentor. We did Parish missions together. I will miss him dearly
Pat Ducharme
Pat Ducharme
August 4, 2020
Jay Leger
August 4, 2020
Jay Leger
August 4, 2020
Jay Leger
August 4, 2020
Jay Leger
August 4, 2020
Jay Leger
August 4, 2020
Jay Leger
August 4, 2020
Jay Leger
August 4, 2020
Rest In Peace My Friend
Anne Marie Fournier
August 4, 2020
Dear Joanne, Tom and Family:. My deepest sympathy and love as you mourn the passing of your wonderful and loving brother. May God bring you peace and joy as he is guided to the Heavenly Father. Love Anne Marie ❤
Anne Fournier
