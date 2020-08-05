PERRON, REV. ROBERT
67, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Central Falls, RI, he was the son of the late Alfred and Florence (Lefebvre) Perron. He was educated at St. Matthew School, Central Falls and attended Our Lady of Providence Preparatory Seminary in Providence, RI. He attended Our Lady of Providence Seminary College in Warwick, where he was awarded the Baselin Scholarship to the Catholic University of America in Washington DC, where he received his B.A. and M.A. in Philosophy. Upon completion of his studies at Catholic University, he attended St. Bernard Seminary in Rochester, NY where he received a Master of Divinity degree and Master of Systematic Theology degree. Father was ordained to priesthood on June 6, 1981 by Bishop Louis Gelineau. He served as assistant pastor at St. Lucy, Middletown (1981). During his stay in Middletown he received a Master of Education degree specializing in counseling and guidance from Providence College. He also co-founded Lucy's Hearth, a temporary shelter for women and children. His assignments in the priesthood include: Assistant pastor at Our Lady of Mercy, East Greenwich (1986); and member, team ministry, St. Michael, Providence, (1988); as pastor, Notre Dame Central Falls (1992) founding Holy Spirit Catholic Community; as pastor, All Saints Catholic Community Woonsocket (2001); administrator, St. Joseph and Sacred Heart, Pawtucket (2007). In 2009, he was appointed pastor of the newly formed Holy Family parish which consists of Our Lady of Consolation, Sacred Heart, and St. Joseph parishes, Pawtucket. He then was assigned to Saint Joseph Church, West Warwick, and then to Saint Michael's Church, Providence. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Cranshaw and her husband, Tom, his niece, Cherie Perron and three nephews, Thomas Perron, Stephen Cranshaw and David Cranshaw. He was the brother of the late Thomas Perron. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9:30 AM in Holy Spirit Parish, 1030 Dexter Street, Central Falls. The burial will be private. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required. Guests will be allowed into the funeral home as space allows. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haitian Project, PO Box 6891, Providence, RI, 02940, in memory of Father Bob, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com