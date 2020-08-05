Fr. Bob was more than just a priest to my family, he was a part of my family. We first met Fr. Bob at All Saints Parish in Woonsocket for one of his healing services. Fr. Bob prayed over my twin brothers who were very sick at the time. We truly believe that they survived and are here today because of Fr. Bob’s healing powers. We continued to attend the healing services in Woonsocket, Pawtucket and West Warwick. Our family looked forward to seeing Fr. Bob every month at the healing services. He was my brothers sponsor for his confirmation and last summer Fr. Bob married my husband and I. My family was so happy that he was able to attend my brothers graduation party last August. We always enjoyed our time with Fr. Bob including our phone conversations. I am heartbroken that he is no longer on earth with us but I am thankful for the friendship my family had with him. He will forever live in our hearts. We love you Fr. Bob Rest In Peace

The Turcotte and Robinson Family

Kaitlyn Robinson

Friend