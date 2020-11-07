1/1
Robert R. Blais
BLAIS, ROBERT R.
92, formerly of Lanphear St., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Alpine Nursing Home, Coventry.
He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. (Whittemore) Blais. Born in Coventry, a son of the late Richard J. and Eveline (LaBerge) Blais.
Mr. Blais was employed at Cranston Print Works for thirty five years before retiring as production manager in 1990. He was a Korean War Air Force Veteran, a communicant of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and a life member of the Phenix Sportsman Club. He loved watching his grandchildren and was an avid New England sports fan.
He is survived by a daughter, Evelyn M. Callaghan and her husband Dennis of West Warwick; two sons, Edward Whitehead, Sr. and his wife Doreen of Vero Beach, FL and Stephen Whitehead and his wife Marcia of Sunapee, NH; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Shirley Whitehead Laframbois and brother of the late Mildred Frigon, Olive Salois, Gertrude Blais and Doris Salois. The Family would like to thank the entire staff of Alpine Nursing Home for their excellent care and support.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 62 Pleasant Street, West Warwick (all COVID-19 guidelines will be observed). Visitation and interment with military honors will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers contributions to Alpine Nursing Home Activities Fund, 557 Weaver Hill Road, Coventry, RI 02816 or Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
