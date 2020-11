D'Ambra, Robert R.Robert R. D'Ambra Sr, 85, passed away peacefully on November 20th surrounded by his loved ones. Bob is survived by his wife Susan his children Debra D'Ambra, Kathy D'Ambra, Susan Andrade, Robyn Giachelli, and his son-in-law, David Andrade. Bob devoted 50 years of his life running D'Ambra's Service Station on Hope Street in Providence and was very proud of carrying on a family business started by his father in 1948. For full obituary please see www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com