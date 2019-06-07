|
|
LAMOUREUX, ROBERT R., SR.
92, of North Smithfield, formerly of Warwick, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of M. Jeanne (Loignon) Lamoureux.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Domitile (Hamel) Lamoureux.
Robert was a 1944 Graduate of LaSalle Academy. He proudly served his country in the Korean War and was awarded a Bronze Star. He went on to work for the U.S. Post Office for 34 years, retiring as a Supervisor. He later was employed at MetLife Insurance. Robert was a founding member and a Lector at Sts. Rose and Clement Parish and was active in many parish activities, including serving on the St. Rose of Lima School Board and as a member of The Men of St. Joseph Society.
In addition to his beloved wife, Robert is survived by his loving children: Diane Pezza and her husband Michael of Johnston, Donna Callicutt and her husband Darrell of Norwich, CT, Robert Lamoureux and his wife Nina Lamoureux of La Jolla, CA, Kenneth Lamoureux and his wife Susan of St. Petersburg, FL and Brian Lamoureux and his wife Tricia of Providence. Robert is also survived by ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was the beloved brother of the late Rita Autotte.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Rose and Clement Church, 111 Long Street, Warwick followed by burial with military honors in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick on Monday morning from 9:30 AM – 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to St. Rose of Lima School, 200 Brentwood Avenue, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019