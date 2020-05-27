|
|
LEMOIE, Robert R.
53, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was the son of Roger A. Lemoie of Pawtucket and the late Brenda S. (Farrell) Lemoie.
Bob was a wonderful man, and somewhat of an enigma. His physically imposing, gruff, and sometimes intimidating persona camouflaged his kind, caring and thoughtful nature. He lived simply and interacted mostly with a small group of family and friends. However, those who knew him closely gained a trusted, loyal and reliable friend for life. Bob always had your back.
Generous to a fault, Bob gave freely to family and friends, often sacrificing his own needs. However, one of his more important gifts was laughter. An absolutely hilarious storyteller, he embellished upon his everyday experiences in a unique, colorful and sometimes raucous manner. We held our sides and laughed. We will look back and laugh often.
Bob was a dedicated and loving father to his son Nicholas. In addition to providing unending support, he taught Nicholas the many life lessons needed to enjoy a happy and successful life. The two shared a strong father-son bond and an enduring friendship. Bob spoke about Nicholas incessantly to just about anyone who cared to listen. Nicholas will be forever grateful for his father's love and guidance.
A Rhode Island resident his entire life, Bob greatly enjoyed spending time near the sea. He sailed the local waters together with his best friend and brother, David Lemoie. Their sailing cruises included annual trips to Block Island, Cuttyhunk and Martha's Vineyard. They were often accompanied by close friends and family. Bob often commented without reservation that these were some of the happiest days of his life.
A tireless worker, Bob was employed for more than 30 years at Teknor Apex in Pawtucket. Curious by nature, Bob learned most every aspect of the facility's manufacturing process and machine operations, helping to train and assist new and younger employees. For the last several years he was a lab technician, involved with product research and development. His employers and co-workers will remember him fondly as a friend and role model.
Bob was the brother of the late James Lemoie, recently deceased. They were lifelong friends and confidants. Other family members close to Bob included his nieces and nephews, Noelle, Ryan, Sophia and Grace Lemoie, his sister-in-law, Gina Dias, and Robin Lemoie, his former wife and the mother of their son Nicholas.
Bob was a "one-of-a-kind" guy who left us far too soon. His family and friends will reflect happily upon the memories made with him. We will miss him dearly
Due to the current restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic, services and interment at Notre Dame Cemetery in the family lot will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. Online condolences at: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 27, 2020