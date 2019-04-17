|
Reilly, Robert
WEST BOYLSTON - Robert Brian Reilly, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
He was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on February 7, 1954 a son of the late Joseph and Claire (Bechard) Reilly. He attended Saint Maria Goretti School before graduating from Saint Raphael Academy in 1972. From there Bob went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Rhode Island.
He will be lovingly missed and fondly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Cheryl (Peetz) Reilly; his children, Craig Barber and his wife, Brittany of Wellesley, Kerri Barber of Houston, TX., and Staci Reilly of Boston; his grandchildren, Brooklynn and Bradley Barber of Wellesley; a sister, Lenore Reilly Jackson and her husband, Bailey of South Hadley; his aunt, Marjorie Devlin of Norton; two brothers in law, Raymond Peetz and his wife, Michelle of Sarasota, FL., and Patrick Kamins and his wife, Laurie of Belchertown; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Family and friends will gather to honor, remember and celebrate Bob's life on Friday, April 19th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A Liturgy of the Word service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 20th at St. John's Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be considered to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2019