Godfrey, Robert S.
59, of Cranston, died Wednesday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Care Center.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Earl H. and Gertrude L. (Banks) Godfrey, Sr.
Robert was a Manisses/Pokanoket Indian and direct descendant of Manisses Indian Isaac Church of Block Island. Robert was a truck driver for J.F. Moran Company and Kellaway Trucking Company for several years. He was a member of the Local 251 International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and was an avid New England Patriots Fan.
He leaves three sisters, Mary Jiggets, Mrs. Gertrude A. Calhoun, and Mrs. Lorraine D. Jimenez, a niece Tiondra D. (Guinyard) Martinez, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Earl H. Godfrey, Jr., Gregory A. Godfrey and John E. Godfrey.
His funeral will begin on Wednesday, February 20, at 8:30 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence, RI 02908. A private funeral service for family and close friends will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours Tuesday, February 19, from 6 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02911 in his memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019