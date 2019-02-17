Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Godfrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert S. Godfrey Obituary
Godfrey, Robert S.
59, of Cranston, died Wednesday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Care Center.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Earl H. and Gertrude L. (Banks) Godfrey, Sr.
Robert was a Manisses/Pokanoket Indian and direct descendant of Manisses Indian Isaac Church of Block Island. Robert was a truck driver for J.F. Moran Company and Kellaway Trucking Company for several years. He was a member of the Local 251 International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and was an avid New England Patriots Fan.
He leaves three sisters, Mary Jiggets, Mrs. Gertrude A. Calhoun, and Mrs. Lorraine D. Jimenez, a niece Tiondra D. (Guinyard) Martinez, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Earl H. Godfrey, Jr., Gregory A. Godfrey and John E. Godfrey.
His funeral will begin on Wednesday, February 20, at 8:30 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence, RI 02908. A private funeral service for family and close friends will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours Tuesday, February 19, from 6 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02911 in his memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyle Funeral Home
Download Now