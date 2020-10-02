GODIN, ROBERT S.
81 of Mystic CT, formally of Burrillville, RI, died on September 27, 2020. He was the husband of Roberta (Langley) Godin for 59 years. Born in Pawtucket, RI. Son of the late Moise and Jeannette (Morin) Godin. Father of David Godin and his wife Lisa, Debra Servello and her husband Edward and Donna Melanson and her husband Edward. Grandfather of Bryant, Nathan and Aaron Servello and sister of Simonne Goitz. He was a member of the RI National Guard for 42 years working full time for 35 years, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. He enjoyed woodworking as a hobby, making many beautiful gifts for family, friends and charity. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Chepachet Union Church, PO Box E, Chepachet, RI 02814 or to the American Heart Association
1 State Street, Providence, RI 02908 or at https://www.heart.org/
.
Calling hours will be Monday October 5, 2020, 10 – 11am at Tucker Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828. Service will follow at 11am. Burial will be private.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com