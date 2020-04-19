|
LEWIS, SR., ROBERT S.
87, of Medfield, MA, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, MA. He was the devoted husband of the late Barbara (DiMeo) Lewis.
Born on January 17, 1933, in Whitmire, South Carolina, he was the loving son of the late William W. and Ann E. (Hatton) Lewis.
Robert was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and had a keen interest in literature, politics, and photography.
Robert was a proud veteran and officer of the United States Navy. He bravely served his country during the Korean War.
Following his time in the service, Robert worked as a Publications Manager with Raytheon.
He was a long-time congregant of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Providence, RI.
Robert is survived by his cherished children, Robert Lewis, Jr., Elisabeth Ismail, and Ann - Eliza. Lewis; his 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and his beloved sisters Eleanor (Kit) Corley and Elisabeth (Libby) Crutchfield.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his brother, William Lewis, and sister Ann Lewis.
His funeral services were held privately.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020