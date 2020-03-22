|
|
MARCIANO, ROBERT S.
87, of West Warwick, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Kent Hospital, Warwick. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Fargnoli) Marciano. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Albert and Adeline (Costabile) Marciano. Mr. Marciano was a letter carrier for the US Postal Office North Station for 28 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus-Dillon Council, North Providence, where he oversaw the St. Lucy Party for the Blind for the past 20 years and a member of the Holy Name Society. Robert was a lecture for St. Anthony's Church, North Providence and he loved to play the string bass. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War.
Besides his wife Evelyn, he is survived by his loving children, Robert Marciano Jr., and his wife Carol of Norton, MA, Doreen Marciano and her companion Kevin Murtough of West Warwick and Susan Coelho and her husband Anthony of Seekonk, MA. He was the cherished Grandpy of Erin Hurst. Robert was the brother of Geraldine Kashmanian and her companion Vincent D'Adano of North Providence, Ann Cortemanche and her husband Henry of Johnston and the late Americo Marciano and Albert Marciano Jr.
His funeral and burial are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020