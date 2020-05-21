|
|
NELSON, ROBERT S. SR.
75, of Foster, passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband for 50 years to the late J. Wendy (Lederman) Nelson. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Carl and Elsie Nelson. Robert was the Senior Vice President of Leasing at Citizens Bank. His crowning achievement was the creation of Aim High Academy in East Greenwich with his daughter. He was also an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by a son Robert S. Nelson, Jr and his wife Tara of Foster, a daughter Amy K. Nelson-Bryant and her fiancé Steve Raymond of North Kingstown. Grandfather to Jack, Victoria, James and Nathaniel. He was also the brother of Ronald and Roy Nelson. A graveside committal will be private. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Episcopal Conference Center of RI. Arrangements by Winfield & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2020