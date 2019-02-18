|
TARTAGLIA, Robert S.
68, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Sabatino Tartaglia and Mary (Walusiak) Tartaglia-Downes.
Bob was a mail handler at the Federal Post Office, Providence, for twenty-five years until retiring in 2016. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golfing and baseball.
Bob leaves a daughter, Tara L. Konturas and her husband, Christopher; two grandchildren, CJ and Ashley Konturas all of Cranston; a sister, Joann Winn of Seekonk; two nieces and a nephew.
Services will be private. For online condolences please visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2019