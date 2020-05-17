|
Shovelton, Robert "Roy"
Robert (Roy) Malcolm Shovelton, passed peacefully on May 13th at Zambarano Hospital in Pascoag after a long illness. Roy, the son of the late Harold and Catherine (Pennoyer) Shovelton, was born on April 4th, 1951 in Providence. Roy was a 1969 graduate of East Providence High School. Roy's injury during a Little League baseball game at the age of nine greatly impacted his life. Roy faced his challenges with kindness, dignity and grace. Roy was preceded in death by his brother, Richard, who is survived by his wife, Louise. Roy is also survived by his sisters: Nancy Converse and her husband, Robert; Catherine Shovelton; Joan Barrow and her husband Paul; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition, Roy leaves his Zambarano Family who provided him with loving care and friendship for over 42 years. A private service will be held at Swan Point Cemetery.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020