Stacey, Robert "Bobby"

Robert Stacey, 64, passed away on September 27, 2020 at home in Pawtucket, RI. Born in Peacedale, RI, he lived a large part of his life in Providence, RI, near many friends and family. Predeceased by his parents, Anne Marie Sherman and Robert Stacey, and his uncle, Vincent Kelley of Somerset, Bobby is survived by his two aunts, Madeline "Kelley" O'Leary of Bourne, MA, and Grace Lowney of Jackson, NJ, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves many dear friends, including William Calcione of Pawtucket, and co-workers from Scorpio Jewelry and American Rings, who also mourn his loss. Bobby always was there to lend a helping hand and would go out of his way to make sure that others had what they needed. His sweet disposition always brought brightness to the day. Whether he was helping to bring hats to the homeless or food to stray kittens, Bobby shared his gentle kindness with a grateful community. He will be sorely missed by so many who loved him.

A memorial service will be planned at a future date. Given his love for animals, and especially his cat, Molly, donations in Bobby's name in lieu of flowers can be made to The Northwest Animal Protection League, 16 ½ Wilson Street, West Warwick, RI 02893.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store