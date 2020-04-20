|
Sullivan, Robert "Artie"
Robert A. Sullivan 83 of Chepachet passed away peacefully in his winter residence in Arizona saturday, April 11,2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Madeline Sullivan. He was the father of Robert Sullivan, Debra Leonhardt and her husband Jay. He was the brother of the late Patricia McCarthy. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren; Lea Sullivan, Nicole Barton and her husband Douglas, and Corey Leonhardt. He enjoyed his later years with his close friend Diane Fitzgarrald of Green Valley, AZ. Artie was in the US Air Force as a Auto Repair Man. He left the Air Force in 1965 as an Airman Second Class. Artie owned and operated S&S Roofing before retiring in 1995. Artie spent his later years in Green Valley Arizona where he would visit his close friend "Fitz" each winter. There he was a member of the American Legion Post 66. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, fishing, good company and "soaking up that vitamin D" A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 20, 2020