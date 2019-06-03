Home

Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-7306
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
1936 - 2019
Robert T. "Bobby" Licciardi Obituary
LICCIARDI, ROBERT "BOBBY" T.
82, of Providence St., West Warwick, RI, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Kent Hospital, Warwick, RI. A funeral home service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Calling hours will be held prior from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Burial will be private. Full obituary and condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 3, 2019
