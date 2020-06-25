McGOVERN, ROBERT T.
73, of Carousel Dr., Riverside died unexpectedly on June 23, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital.
His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 9 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
73, of Carousel Dr., Riverside died unexpectedly on June 23, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital.
His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 9 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.