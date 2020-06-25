Robert T. McGovern
McGOVERN, ROBERT T.
73, of Carousel Dr., Riverside died unexpectedly on June 23, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital.
His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 9 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
09:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
