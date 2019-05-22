Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Improta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert V. "Bob" Improta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert V. "Bob" Improta Obituary
IMPROTA, ROBERT "BOB" V.
76, of West Warwick, on May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Carol A. (Rosenberg) Improta. Loving father of Christine Perreault and Valerie Plummer; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey & Matthew Perreault and Julian & Harrison Plummer; and brother of Diane Hathaway and Barbara Campbell.
His Funeral Service is private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL Home, Warwick. Complete obituary: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now