IMPROTA, ROBERT "BOB" V.
76, of West Warwick, on May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Carol A. (Rosenberg) Improta. Loving father of Christine Perreault and Valerie Plummer; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey & Matthew Perreault and Julian & Harrison Plummer; and brother of Diane Hathaway and Barbara Campbell.
His Funeral Service is private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL Home, Warwick. Complete obituary: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019