1/1
Robert W. Connole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNOLE, ROBERT W.
Robert W. Connole, 90, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary N. (Burns) Connole, and son of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Farrell) Canole. Robert was a graduate of Durfee High School and received his Bachelor's in Labor Relations at Providence College. He was employed with the former New England Telephone in special services for 38 years retiring in 1994. A Korean War veteran he served in the US Airforce. Robert was a coach with the Elmhurst Little League for many years. He had served on the Zoning Board of Review in Smithfield and was a member of the Smithfield Democratic Committee. He was the beloved father of M. Erin Connole, Michael B. (Kristen) Connole, Tracy A. Connole, Ryan P. (Susan) Connole, Leigh A. Sutherland and Megan M. (James) Carlton. He was affectionally known as Bobby to his 10 beloved grandchildren. He was the brother of Joan Hart, the late Marion Waterman, Gertrude Bradshaw, John, Thomas, Donald, Edward and Ruth Canole. A visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4-7pm in the TUCKER-QUINN FUNERAL CHAPEL, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11am in St. Philip Church, Greenville. The burial with Military Honors will be private. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Little Sister's of the Poor would be appreciated.
For Information and Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Philip Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved