CONNOLE, ROBERT W.
Robert W. Connole, 90, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary N. (Burns) Connole, and son of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Farrell) Canole. Robert was a graduate of Durfee High School and received his Bachelor's in Labor Relations at Providence College. He was employed with the former New England Telephone in special services for 38 years retiring in 1994. A Korean War veteran he served in the US Airforce. Robert was a coach with the Elmhurst Little League for many years. He had served on the Zoning Board of Review in Smithfield and was a member of the Smithfield Democratic Committee. He was the beloved father of M. Erin Connole, Michael B. (Kristen) Connole, Tracy A. Connole, Ryan P. (Susan) Connole, Leigh A. Sutherland and Megan M. (James) Carlton. He was affectionally known as Bobby to his 10 beloved grandchildren. He was the brother of Joan Hart, the late Marion Waterman, Gertrude Bradshaw, John, Thomas, Donald, Edward and Ruth Canole. A visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4-7pm in the TUCKER-QUINN FUNERAL CHAPEL, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11am in St. Philip Church, Greenville. The burial with Military Honors will be private. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Little Sister's of the Poor would be appreciated.
