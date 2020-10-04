FULLER, ROBERT "BOB" W.
84, of Saunderstown, RI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia (Dionne) Fuller, and they had just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Born in Somerville, MA, Bob was a son of the late Wilbur C. Fuller and Mary (Dugan) Fuller.
He was a graduate of Swampscott High School and received a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Massachusetts where he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. Bob was an insurance executive with the CPCU designation who worked in the insurance industry his entire career, and this included working for Aon from 1963 until his retirement in 2001. A resident of the North Kingstown/Saunderstown area since 1964, he was a past member of the Rotary Club of North Kingstown, the North Kingstown Republican Town Committee and the North Kingstown Planning Commission. He was a past President of both the North Kingstown Jaycees and the Plum Beach Club where he was member since 1977. He was a past state Vice President of the Rhode Island Jaycees, and a former chairman of both the Cold Springs Property Committee and North Kingstown Personnel Board of Review. Bob was an avid tennis player and lifelong fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and other New England sports teams.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; two sons, Robert W. Fuller, Jr. (Christine) of Winter Springs, FL, and Matthew D. Fuller of Tampa, FL; grandson Ryan M. Fuller of Altamonte Springs, FL; brother Richard L. Fuller of Marblehead, MA, sister-in-law Linda (Robert) Smet of Glastonbury, CT, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted, and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at www.michaeljfox.org
or P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5041. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
for information and online condolences.