Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine's Church
15 Lower College Rd.
Kingston, RI
Robert W. "Roberto" Lyster

Robert W. "Roberto" Lyster Obituary
LYSTER, ROBERT W. "ROBERTO"
67, embarked on his home going August 4, 2019. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late William J. and Adele (Maccarone) Lyster. Robert was the beloved brother of Mary Lyster, MD and adoring uncle of Aran Lyster.
Known for his sense of humor, love of people, food and music; he leaves an empty space for those who loved and cared for him. He was undaunted by his disabilities and illnesses and chose, instead, to entertain his doctors, nurses and caregivers.
While the sadness and loss envelopes us now, we are better for having loved and been loved by him.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10 am in St. Augustine's Church, 15 Lower College Rd., Kingston, RI 02881. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the RI Disability Law Center, 33 Broad St., Suite 601, Providence, RI 02903, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
