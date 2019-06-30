Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Sarasota National V.A. Cemetery
9810 State Rd. 70
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MacMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. (Bob) MacMillan Jr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. (Bob) MacMillan Jr. Obituary
MacMillan, Jr, Robert (Bob) W.
90, of Englewood, FL, made his transition on Monday, June 24.
Born on October 2, 1928 in Providence, Rhode Island. He had served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1946-47 and the U.S. Army from 1951-1954.
Dr. MacMillan was the first Dean of the College of Human Science and Services at URI, and Chairman of the Education Dept and Professor of Education.
In 1978, Dr. MacMillan was appointed by Governor J. Joseph Garrahy to chair a state task force to study the State's child welfare services which resulted in the current Department of Children, Youth and Families.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pat MacMillan: four daughters Maureen Gemma of Mt. Dora, FL; Karen MacMillan(Mike Cahill) Englewood, FL; Robin MacMillan (Brian Wells) Portsmouth, RI; and Gwyn MacMillan(Joseph DeSantis) N. Providence, RI; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held on October 2 along with the inurnment at Sarasota National VA Cemetery.
"Gifts in Bob's memory may be made to the University of Rhode Island, Stephen A. Desposito Memorial Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers. Checks should be made to the URI Foundation, to PO Box 1700, Kingston, RI 02881, with a note in the memo line or make a secure gift online at https://www.urifoundation.org/."
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now