MacMillan, Jr, Robert (Bob) W.
90, of Englewood, FL, made his transition on Monday, June 24.
Born on October 2, 1928 in Providence, Rhode Island. He had served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1946-47 and the U.S. Army from 1951-1954.
Dr. MacMillan was the first Dean of the College of Human Science and Services at URI, and Chairman of the Education Dept and Professor of Education.
In 1978, Dr. MacMillan was appointed by Governor J. Joseph Garrahy to chair a state task force to study the State's child welfare services which resulted in the current Department of Children, Youth and Families.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pat MacMillan: four daughters Maureen Gemma of Mt. Dora, FL; Karen MacMillan(Mike Cahill) Englewood, FL; Robin MacMillan (Brian Wells) Portsmouth, RI; and Gwyn MacMillan(Joseph DeSantis) N. Providence, RI; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held on October 2 along with the inurnment at Sarasota National VA Cemetery.
"Gifts in Bob's memory may be made to the University of Rhode Island, Stephen A. Desposito Memorial Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers. Checks should be made to the URI Foundation, to PO Box 1700, Kingston, RI 02881, with a note in the memo line or make a secure gift online at https://www.urifoundation.org/."
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019