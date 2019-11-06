|
|
POTTER, SR., ROBERT W. "BOB"
85, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Alice E. (Flanagan) Potter and Dale Ann (Yost) Potter. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late William F. and Theora (Wilson) Potter.
Bob was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was employed as a telephone lineman for New England Telephone, now Verizon for 41 years before retiring. He was an active member of Battery C, 1st Rhode Island Light Artillery, the same artillery battery that served in the Union Army during the American Civil War. Bob was also a member of the NK Community Chorus, NK Players, and Telephone Pioneers of America. He enjoyed Civil War History and took part in many Civil War reenactments. Bob was an avid NE Patriots fan.
Bob was the beloved father of Robert W. Potter, Jr. (Amy) and Edward T. Potter (Crystal); step-father of Mark Thornton, SGM, US Army, Ret. (Kathleen), Daniel Thornton (Andrea Aragon) and Wendy Thornton Ruffo (Eric); grandfather of Scott, Erin, Eddy and Colton Potter; step-grandfather of Paul Thornton, Olivia and Augusta Ruffo, Mason, Austin and Sawyer Thornton and Gabriel Aragon; brother of Richard R. Potter and the late Allen Potter.
His funeral will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8:45 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial with military funeral honors will be in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street Suite 104 Natick, MA 01760 or the , 931 Jefferson Blvd #3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated.
For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019