Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:45 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
381 School St.
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. "Bob" Potter Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. "Bob" Potter Sr. Obituary
POTTER, SR., ROBERT W. "BOB"
85, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Alice E. (Flanagan) Potter and Dale Ann (Yost) Potter. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late William F. and Theora (Wilson) Potter.
Bob was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was employed as a telephone lineman for New England Telephone, now Verizon for 41 years before retiring. He was an active member of Battery C, 1st Rhode Island Light Artillery, the same artillery battery that served in the Union Army during the American Civil War. Bob was also a member of the NK Community Chorus, NK Players, and Telephone Pioneers of America. He enjoyed Civil War History and took part in many Civil War reenactments. Bob was an avid NE Patriots fan.
Bob was the beloved father of Robert W. Potter, Jr. (Amy) and Edward T. Potter (Crystal); step-father of Mark Thornton, SGM, US Army, Ret. (Kathleen), Daniel Thornton (Andrea Aragon) and Wendy Thornton Ruffo (Eric); grandfather of Scott, Erin, Eddy and Colton Potter; step-grandfather of Paul Thornton, Olivia and Augusta Ruffo, Mason, Austin and Sawyer Thornton and Gabriel Aragon; brother of Richard R. Potter and the late Allen Potter.
His funeral will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8:45 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial with military funeral honors will be in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street Suite 104 Natick, MA 01760 or the , 931 Jefferson Blvd #3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated.
For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -