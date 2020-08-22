TESTA, ROBERTA A. (IMONDI)
66, a lifelong resident of Providence, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home in Providence. She was the devoted wife to the forever love of her life, the late Alan A. Testa, who passed away on January 17, 2019.
Born on July 17, 1954 in Providence, she was the dear daughter of the late Benjamin and Gilda (Ursillo) Imondi.
Roberta was raised and grew up in Providence. She attended Providence Public Schools, where she graduated from Mount Pleasant High School as a member of the Class of 1974.
A hardworking woman, Roberta spent time working as an Administrator for the State of Rhode Island. Following her time working for the State, Roberta became a homemaker where she dedicated her time to raising and caring for her children. As they grew older in age, Roberta decided to go back to work, taking a position within the Providence Public Schools. In her 28 years of working in the Providence Public Schools, she held the positions of Teacher Assistant and Community Transition Liaison. The bulk of her years were spent at Mount Pleasant HS – a place she called her second home and developed lasting friendships. She truly loved working with the children and strived to make a difference in their lives each and every day.
Roberta was a proud member of Laborer Union #1033. She was well respected by her fellow members and she held the position of Union Representative.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Providence.
In her spare time, Roberta had many hobbies and interests. She loved to cook and bake, especially during the holidays. Some of her signature dishes included her pasta and meatballs, her Christmas cookies, and her Easter rice pies. Roberta also enjoyed shopping, socializing with her friends, going out to eat, gardening, and decorating her house throughout the seasons. She was a true lover of animals and often enjoyed the company of her pets. Above all, Roberta was most happy when she was in the company of, and making memories with, her treasured family and friends.
Roberta is survived by her proud children, Ariana Testa-Becker and her husband Joshua Becker and her son Alan Testa; her grandchildren, Joshua Alan and Jacob Joshua; her grand-dogs, Thor and Loki; her beloved cat, Chewy; and beloved family members, especially her loving cousins, the Ursillos and the Landis as well as her extended family, the Ciprianos and her many, many wonderful friends and former co-workers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roberta's visitation on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 8:30 AM-10:30 AM at A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence, RI.
Roberta's Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00 AM at St. Ann's Church, 2 Russo St., Providence. Burial will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. COVID-19 Mandates must be followed
In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberta's memory may be made to the RISPCA directly at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/mtjas