Roberta B. Mansfield
72, passed away on September 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous, 13-month battle with cancer. Roberta is survived by her husband of 45 years, David Mansfield; by her three children and their partners, Joshua and Melissa Long, Jeffrey Mansfield and Bonnie Mohan, and Christina Mansfield and Nick Castro; and by her two grandchildren, Franna Long and Jerome Mohan. She was the daughter of the late Felix and Loretta Sabella. For further information please visit carpenterjenks.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
