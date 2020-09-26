Mansfield, Roberta B.
72, passed away on September 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous, 13-month battle with cancer. Roberta is survived by her husband of 45 years, David Mansfield; by her three children and their partners, Joshua and Melissa Long, Jeffrey Mansfield and Bonnie Mohan, and Christina Mansfield and Nick Castro; and by her two grandchildren, Franna Long and Jerome Mohan. She was the daughter of the late Felix and Loretta Sabella. For further information please visit carpenterjenks.com