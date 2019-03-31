|
|
HAMIN, ROBERTA,
82, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Edythe (Siegal) Hamin.
She is survived by her son Samuel Fleet and grandchildren Danielle and Zachary Fleet. She was the sister of the late Irwin Hamin.
Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 N. Main St, Providence, RI 02904 or to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 72 River Park St, Suite 202, Needham, Massachusetts, 02494.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2019