Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Hamin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Hamin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberta Hamin Obituary
HAMIN, ROBERTA,
82, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Edythe (Siegal) Hamin.
She is survived by her son Samuel Fleet and grandchildren Danielle and Zachary Fleet. She was the sister of the late Irwin Hamin.
Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 N. Main St, Providence, RI 02904 or to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 72 River Park St, Suite 202, Needham, Massachusetts, 02494.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.