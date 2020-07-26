1/1
Robin E. Sampson
SAMPSON, Robin E.
Sampson, Robin E., 56, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home. She was the beloved mother of Ryan S. Sampson (Katie), and Brendan A. Sampson; loving daughter of Alan C. and Mildred (Bishop) Sampson; sister of Kristen Sampson-Davis (Michael), and David K. Sampson; aunt of Richard A. Davis; niece of Alfred Bishop, Deborah Winfield and Reine Bishop; cousin of Kevin Bishop.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. A celebration of life will be held at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
