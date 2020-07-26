SAMPSON, Robin E.
Sampson, Robin E., 56, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home. She was the beloved mother of Ryan S. Sampson (Katie), and Brendan A. Sampson; loving daughter of Alan C. and Mildred (Bishop) Sampson; sister of Kristen Sampson-Davis (Michael), and David K. Sampson; aunt of Richard A. Davis; niece of Alfred Bishop, Deborah Winfield and Reine Bishop; cousin of Kevin Bishop.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. A celebration of life will be held at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com