MULCAHY , ROBIN L. (BARNDS)
54, of Johnston , passed away on Monday , June 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family . She was the beloved wife of Keith Mulcahy. They were married for 35 years. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the Robert and Irene (Cazzarro) Barnds. Robin was a manager at Kohl's in Warwick.
Besides her husband she is survived by her loving children Keith Mulcahy Jr. of Maine, Bobby Mulcahy of Johnston, her stepdaughter Elaina Colarusso of Connecticut, her dear sister Donna Turchetta of Johnston and her cherished grandchildren Blake Mulcahy, Sophia, Gian and Mina Karinnejad.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 2-6 pm followed by a Funeral Home Service at 6 pm. Burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 26, 2019