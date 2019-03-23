GATTA, ROBIN M. (BADESSA)

67, of Cranston passed away on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at RI Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved wife of Peter Gatta.

Born in Providence, she was the loving daughter of Agatha "Aggie" Torti of Cranston and the late Joseph Badessa.

Besides her husband and mother, she was the dear sister of Cheryl Badessa, Scott Badessa, Stephen Badessa and his wife Joanne and Sandra Badessa all of Cranston; loving aunt of Stephanie Mohammad and her husband Wali, Scott Badessa and Nicholas Florio; loving great aunt of Sophia. She is also survived by her dear dog Halle.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Monday March 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church 1525 Cranston St. Cranston at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.

Visiting hours are Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kindly omit flowers.

Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2019