|
|
MONTEIRO, Robles S.
Cumberland,
Robles S. Monteiro, 94, passed away on Monday in the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. He was the loving husband of Delia (Martins) Monteiro, they have been married for 70 years.
Born in Penalva do Costelo, Portugal, he was the son of the late Joaquim and Ana (Sales) Monteiro. Mr. Monteiro came to this country in 1953 settling in Cumberland.
He was an avid Gardner and also was a talented craftsman of all trades for his family and friends. He also enjoyed playing golf in his spare time and also was a lover of all animals especially cats. He was also an avid New England Patriots fan.
Mr. Monteiro was employed as a foreman for more than 30 years with Northeast Cable, Attleboro, MA until his retirement.
Beside his wife he is survived by his two sons Jack Monteiro and his wife Sharon of Middletown, RI and Roger Monteiro and his wife Linda of The Villages, FL. One sister Dina Roque of Pawtucket. Four grandchildren; Mackenzie, Justin, Ryann and Joseph Monteiro. One great grand-daughter Mercedes and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Robles' Life Celebration to be held on Saturday June 8, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Working on Walking, 7 Sneech Pond Road, Cumberland, RI 02864, donation envelopes will be available at the service.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019